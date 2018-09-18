PM Modi lays foundation stones for projects worth Rs 5.5 bn in Varanasi

-
ALSO READ
Naidu, Shah hail Modi on his 68th birthday, PM to celebrate in Varanasi
Varanasi flyover collapse: UP State Bridge Corporation MD removed; updates
Yogi Adityanath threw him out for being Dalit: BJP MP to Modi; highlights
Varanasi flyover collapse: UP Bridge Corp MD blames thunderstorm; updates
Yogi Adityanath govt's flagship projects need 17,000 hectares of land
-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi Tuesday launched various development projects worth over Rs 5.5 bilion in his Lok Sabha constituency of Varanasi.
The projects inaugurated include Integrated Power Development Scheme (IPDS) for Puraani Kashi and Atal Incubation Centre at Banaras Hindu University (BHU).
Among the projects for which the foundation stones were laid was the Regional Ophthalmology Centre at BHU.
Modi later addressed a gathering, starting his speech in the local dialect, and chanting "Har, Har, Mahadev".
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU