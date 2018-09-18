JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

ED files money-laundering case against Karnataka minister Shivakumar
Business Standard

PM Modi lays foundation stones for projects worth Rs 5.5 bn in Varanasi

The projects inaugurated include Integrated Power Development Scheme (IPDS) for Puraani Kashi and Atal Incubation Centre at Banaras Hindu University

Press Trust of India  |  Varanasi 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi on September 17, 2018. Photo: Twitter @narendramodi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi on September 17, 2018. Photo: Twitter @narendramodi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Tuesday launched various development projects worth over Rs 5.5 bilion in his Lok Sabha constituency of Varanasi.

The projects inaugurated include Integrated Power Development Scheme (IPDS) for Puraani Kashi and Atal Incubation Centre at Banaras Hindu University (BHU).

Among the projects for which the foundation stones were laid was the Regional Ophthalmology Centre at BHU.

Modi later addressed a gathering, starting his speech in the local dialect, and chanting "Har, Har, Mahadev".
First Published: Tue, September 18 2018. 12:00 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements