PM Modi pays tributes to poet Thiruvalluvar, urges youth to read 'Kural'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday paid tributes to poet and philosopher Thiruvalluvar and urged the youth to read the "Kural", his book of aphoristic wisdom on a variety of issues.

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Modi tweeted, "On Thiruvalluvar Day, I pay homage to the wise Thiruvalluvar and recall his noble thoughts. Diverse in nature, they are a source of great motivation for people from all walks of life. I would also urge the youth to read the Kural."

"Tirukkural", also known as the "Kural", is a celebrated Tamil text which offers wisdom on ethics and morality in different aspects of life.

First Published: Mon, January 16 2023. 12:21 IST

