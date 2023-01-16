JUST IN
Business Standard

Himachal CM Sukhu urges Centre to enhance disaster fund for state

Himachal CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu urges Union government to enhance disaster fund as the State is prone to various types of natural disasters due to difficult topographical and climatic conditions

Topics
Himachal pradesh government | Himachal Pradesh | Natural Disasters

Press Trust of India  |  Shimla 

Himachal CM Sukhu urges centre to enhance disaster fund for state
Himachal CM Sukhu urges centre to enhance disaster fund for state. Photo: ANI

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has urged the Union government to enhance the disaster fund for Himachal Pradesh as the State is prone to various types of natural disasters due to difficult topographical and climatic conditions.

He was speaking at the inauguration function after setting up of Doppler Weather Radars at Jot in Chamba district and Murari Devi in Mandi district by the Union Minister of State (Independent Charge), Ministry of Earth Sciences, Jitendra Singh through virtual mode on Sunday.

A Doppler Weather Radar was installed at Kufri near Shimla on January 15, 2021 and with the commissioning of these additional two radars, about 70 per cent area of the State will be covered for weather forecast, a statement released here said.

Stating that about 30 per cent area of the tribal Kinnaur and Lahaul-Spiti districts will not be covered under these Radars, he urged the Union Minister of State to provide additional Radar for these districts.

He said that cloud bursts have caused heavy damages in Kinnaur district in the recent years, thus it was vital that a proper weather forecast mechanism be evolved to take preventive measures in advance.

He said these incidents of cloud bursts have caused heavy damage to the area particularly the power projects.

The Chief Minister said that these radars will be able to forecast heavy rain, thunderstorm and hailstorm within 100 kilometer radius in all directions, especially for short-range forecasting and will be helpful to improve area specific forecast and warning for the State.

They will also enhance weather monitoring capabilities and generate accurate data that will help the administration in making pre-arrangements to reduce damages caused due to weather borne disasters, he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mon, January 16 2023. 12:08 IST

