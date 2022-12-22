JUST IN
Delhi Police questions Flipkart officials for selling acid despite SC ban
Business Standard

PM Modi reviews Covid-19 situation in country at high-level meeting

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a high-level meeting on Thursday to review the situation related to Covid-19 in the country

Topics
Narendra Modi | Coronavirus

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the 9th World Ayurveda Congress, in Goa, Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022. (PTI Photo)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (PTI Photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a high-level meeting on Thursday to review the situation related to COVID-19 in the country.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, Home Minister Amit Shah, Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia and top officials attended the virtual meeting.

Ahead of the meeting, in a statement in Lok Sabha, Minister Mandaviya asked states to remain alert and create awareness about wearing face masks and using hand sanitisers, especially in view of upcoming festivals and new year celebrations.

On Wednesday, Mandaviya had reviewed the situation and asked people to follow Covid-appropriate behaviour, including wearing masks in crowded places, and getting vaccinated.

Official sources have said random sample testing will be done at airports for international passengers arriving from China and other countries.

There has been a sudden spurt in Covid cases in China and some other countries.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Thu, December 22 2022. 17:37 IST

