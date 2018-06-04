'PM Modi running anti-worker govt': AITUC threatens 40-day campaign

Accusing of running an "anti-worker government", leading body on Monday said it will launch a 40-day nationwide campaign to amass people support to vote out the in the next elections.

Speaking to reporters here, the All India Congress (AITUC) leader Amarjeet Kaur also alleged that "Modi has put the nation on sale" and his government does not believe in any dialogue with the unions.

Piqued about the cancelation of dates of the labour Conference, the annual tripartite meet which was to be held in February this year, the leader alleged that the PMO had earlier agreed on dates for the conference but cancelled it as Modi was not ready to face the trade unions over the government's labour policy.

"... His government is anti-workers, which does not believe in any dialogue with unions, does not honour bipartite or tripartite mechanisms and considers and trade unions as hindrance to growth and development," Kaur told reporters.

Kaur also alleged that the NDA government's 'Ease of Business' is meant only to curtail workers' rights, which is being pursued by changing and simultaneously bringing four codes in place of 44 existing in practice.

After its two-day working committee meet, the trade union has decided to organise a 40-day campaign from August 9 to September 18 all over the country, which will focus on the need for ouster of "anti-worker, anti-people and anti-national" government of the RSS-

"We will not mince words. We would reach people of this country through our workers and tell them to vote out the government at the Centre in the coming polls," Kaur said.

With the slogan of "Mazdoor Bachao, (Save workers, save the country) and Janvirodhi Modi Sarkar Hatao (Oust anti-people Modi government)", the would hold protest meetings in all states, the union leader said.