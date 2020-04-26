Defensive stocks soar as investors choose safety over uncertainty

The sell-off in the equity markets since the Covid-19 pandemic and the subsequent rally has changed the relative weights of key sectors in the benchmark indices on Dalal Street.

The composition of Nifty50 has now tilted in favour of defensive sectors and away from cyclicals such as banks, non-bank finance companies, metal and mining producers and automakers. The combined weight of three defensive sectors – fast moving consumer goods (FMCG), software services and pharmaceutical companies is now at a three-year high of 31.5 per cent up from 26.8 per cent at the end of December 2019 ...