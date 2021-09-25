PM Modi's visit to US very successful, comprehensive: Foreign Secretary

-
ALSO READ
Covid surge: PMO's top priority is to prevent reverse migration of workers
Mumbai rains: PMO announces Rs 5 lakh ex gratia for kin killed in mishaps
Strong Indo-Japan ties augur well for entire world: Modi after meeting Suga
Prime Minister Modi to interact with woman self-help groups on Thursday
PM CARES Fund not govt fund; functions with transparency: HC told
-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's three-day visit to the United States has been very successful and comprehensive, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said on Saturday.
"Prime Minister Narendra Modi address to the General Assembly marks the culmination of a very successful and very comprehensive tour of the United States," Shringla told the media after PM Modi's address at the UNGA.
PM Modi, who arrived in Washington on Wednesday for his first visit beyond the neighbourhood since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, held bilateral meetings with US President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.
PM Modi also met with his Australian and Japanese counterparts-- Scott Morrison and Yoshihide Suga.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU