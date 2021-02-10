PM Modi should take coronavirus vaccine shot in public: Dayanidhi Maran

-
ALSO READ
Coronavirus vaccine update: Mexico gets 1st doses of Chinese vaccine COVAX
Covid-19 vaccine: Centre will bear cost of Phase 1, says Narendra Modi
Coronavirus vaccine update: UK, Russia to rollout vaccine from next week
PM Narendra Modi to launch Covid-19 vaccination drive on January 16
A decisive turning point: PM Modi on coronavirus vaccine approval
-
DMK member Dayanidhi Maran on Wednesday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should take a COVID vaccine shot in public as such a move will give confidence to people since many are not trusting the vaccine.
Participating in the discussion on Union Budget 2021-22 in Lok Sabha, he also said that apart from the prime minister, President, home minister and defence minister should take the vaccine shots in public.
"There is a discomfort, people are not truly trusting the vaccine... because of the efficacy," he said and mentioned that US President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris had taken the vaccine shots in public.
He also mentioned that UK's Prince Philip and the prime minister's good friend and Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu have also taken the vaccine shots.
"I think our prime minister likes the American model... President of India, prime minister, home minister and defence minister should go (take vaccine shots) in public," he noted.
This will give confidence to people, he said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU