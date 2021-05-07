PM Modi speaks to CMs of Manipur, Sikkim, Tripura on Covid-19 situation

-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday spoke to Chief Ministers of Manipur, Tripura and Sikkim on the COVID-19 situation in their states, the Government of India sources said.
According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Manipur has 2,991 active cases currently while Sikkim has 2,256 and Tripura has 2,292.
Earlier on Thursday, the Prime Minister has spoken to Chief Ministers of Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, and Jharkhand about the COVID-19 situation in their states.
He had also spoken to Lieutenant Governors of Puducherry and Jammu and Kashmir about the COVID situation in the two union territories.
With a total of 4,14,188 new COVID-19 cases being recorded in the last 24 hours, India again reported its highest single-day spike on the second consecutive day. The cumulative count of cases in the country reached 2,14,91,598, informed the Union Health Ministry on Friday.
Also, as many as 3,31,507 recoveries were recorded in the last 24 hours, pushing the total recoveries count to 1,76,12,351. The country registered 3,915 new COVID-related deaths which took the total death toll in the country further up to 2,34,083.
