Kerala High Court rejects plea against cut in cost of Covid-19 test

-
ALSO READ
Australia virtually out of ICC World Test Championship's final contention
ICC Test Championship: New points system helps Aus topple India as No. 1
ICC World Test Championship: Matches lost due to Covid won't be counted
Check India vs England 4th Test final playing 11, head-to-head details here
India vs Australia 1st Test: Likely opening pair for India in Adelaide
-
: The Kerala High Court on Friday rejected a plea of private labs challenging the recent decision of the State government to reduce the cost of RT-PCR Covid-19 test from Rs 1,700 to Rs 500.
The court said that prima facie the government has arrived at rates of RT-PCR tests after conducting a market study.
Noting that the charges in many of the other States in the country, including Haryana, Telangana, and Uttarakhand, were within the same range, Justice N Nagaresh said, "Therefore, I do not find any reason to pass an interim order."
Counsel for the Kerala government informed the court there were several complaints that the rate of the RT-PCR tests in the State was the highest in the country at Rs 1,700.
He pointed out that the labs in many other other States in the country were charging only Rs 400-500.
Claiming that they were not heard before the government decided to reduce the rate, the petitioners said it was arbitrary and violative of principles of natural justice.
The petitioners asserted the new order goes against the order of the apex court where labs were permitted to charge a rate prescribed by Indian Council of Medical Research.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU