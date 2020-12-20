PM Modi to address India International Science Festival on Tuesday

-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver the inaugural address at the India International Science Festival (IISF) on Tuesday via video conferencing, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said on Sunday.
To promote scientific temper in society, the Ministry of Science and Technology and Ministry of Earth Sciences in association with Vijnana Bharati conceptualised the India International Science Festival.
Prime Minister Modi will deliver the inaugural address at the IISF-2020 on December 22 at 4:30 pm via video conferencing, the PMO said.
Union Minister Harsh Vardhan will also be present on the occasion, it said.Launched in 2015, the IISF is a celebration to promote science and technology.
The aim is to engage the public with science, celebrate the joy of science and show how Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) can provide solutions to improve lives.
The goal of IISF-2020 is to help the youth develop 21st century skills, with a focus on scientific knowledge, creativity, critical thinking, problem-solving, and teamwork.
A long-term objective is to encourage students to study and work in scientific fields.
