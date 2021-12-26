PM Modi to address nation in 2021's last edition of 'Mann Ki Baat' today

-
ALSO READ
PM Modi to address 79th edition of 'Mann ki Baat' on Sunday at 11 am
PM Modi to address nation on 81st edition of 'Mann Ki Baat' today
'Mann Ki Baat' radio programme generated Rs 31 cr revenue since 2014: Govt
Athletes thank PM Modi for encouraging India's Olympic-bound contingent
PM Narendra Modi hails India's start-up culture on 'Mann ki Baat'
-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation in the 84th episode of his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat' on Sunday.
This will be the last edition of the year.
"Mann ki Baat" is the Prime Minister's monthly radio address, which is broadcast on the last Sunday of every month. The programme will be broadcast on the entire network of AIR and Doordarshan and also on AIR News and mobile app.
Earlier, the Prime Minister had called citizens to share their views for this edition of 'Mann ki Baat'.
Taking to Twitter, the Prime Minister had said, "I have been receiving several inputs for this month's Mann Ki Baat on the 26, which will be the last one of 2021. The inputs cover so many different areas and celebrate the life journeys of several people working to bring grassroots level changes. Keep sharing your views."
The first episode of the programme was broadcast on October 3, 2014.
In his last episode of Mann Ki Baat, which was broadcast on November 28, the Prime Minister had lauded the armed forces for the completion of 50 years of India's victory over Pakistan in the 1971 war.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU