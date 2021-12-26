PM Modi to address nation in 2021's last edition of 'Mann Ki Baat' today

Prime Minister will address the nation in the 84th episode of his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat' on Sunday.

This will be the last edition of the year.

"Mann ki Baat" is the Prime Minister's monthly radio address, which is broadcast on the last Sunday of every month. The programme will be broadcast on the entire network of AIR and Doordarshan and also on AIR News and mobile app.

Earlier, the Prime Minister had called citizens to share their views for this edition of 'Mann ki Baat'.

Taking to Twitter, the Prime Minister had said, "I have been receiving several inputs for this month's on the 26, which will be the last one of 2021. The inputs cover so many different areas and celebrate the life journeys of several people working to bring grassroots level changes. Keep sharing your views."

The first episode of the programme was broadcast on October 3, 2014.

In his last episode of Mann Ki Baat, which was broadcast on November 28, the Prime Minister had lauded the armed forces for the completion of 50 years of India's victory over Pakistan in the 1971 war.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)