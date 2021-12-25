Two Let terrorists killed in J&K's Shopian

-
Two terrorists belonging to the proscribed terror outfit Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) were killed in an encounter with security forces in Chowgam area of south Kashmir's Shopian district on Saturday, Jammu & Kashmir police officials said.
The police said that acting on a specific input regarding the presence of terrorists in Chowgam village area of Shopian, a joint cordon and search operation was launched by the police, Army's 44 Rashtriya Rifles and the Central Reserve Police Force.
"During the search operation, as the presence of terrorists got ascertained, they were given ample opportunities to surrender. However, they refused to surrender and instead fired indiscriminately upon the joint search party which retaliated leading to an encounter," the police said.
In the encounter, two terrorists were killed and their bodies were retrieved from the site.
They have been identified as Sajad Ahmad Chak, a resident of Braripora in Shopian district and Raja Basit Yaqoob, a resident of Achan Litter in Pulwama district.
"As per police records both the killed terrorists were categorized terrorists linked with proscribed terror outfit LeT and were part of groups involved in several terror cases. Besides, the killed terrorist Sajad was also instrumental in motivating and recruiting the youth to join terror outfits," the police added.
Incriminating material, arms and ammunition, including two AK-series rifles, four AK magazines and 32 rounds were recovered from them.
