PM Modi to address nation on Tuesday, extension of lockdown likely

The prime minister is also likely to announce plans to revive the Indian economy which has been badly hit by the lockdown

BS Web Team & Agencies  |  New Delhi 

PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with Parliament floor leaders to discuss Covid-19 pandemic and the government's efforts to contain it, via videoconferencing Photo: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation on Tuesday at 10 am, the Prime Minister's Office said. The 21-day nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus ends on Tuesday and the prime minister is likely to talk about its possible extension.

"Prime Minister @narendramodi will address the nation at 10 AM on 14th April 2020," the PMO tweeted. Last month, the prime minister had addressed the nation twice -- on March 19 and March 24.

The prime minister is also likely to announce plans to revive the Indian economy which has been badly hit by the lockdown.

On March 19, he had called for resolve and restraint to fight coronavirus. He had also announced a 'janta curfew' on March 22, a Sunday. On March 24, he had announced the 21-day nationwide lockdown to check the spread of the deadly virus.

In a video message on April 3, Modi had urged people to switch off the lights at their homes and light up lamps, candles or mobile phone torches for nine minutes at 9 pm on April 5 to display the country's "collective resolve" to defeat the coronavirus.
First Published: Mon, April 13 2020. 16:07 IST

