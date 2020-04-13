PM Modi to address nation on Tuesday, extension of lockdown likely

Prime Minister will address the nation on Tuesday at 10 am, the Prime Minister's Office said. The 21-day nationwide to curb the spread of ends on Tuesday and the prime minister is likely to talk about its possible extension.

"Prime Minister @narendramodi will address the nation at 10 AM on 14th April 2020," the PMO tweeted. Last month, the prime minister had addressed the nation twice -- on March 19 and March 24.



The prime minister is also likely to announce plans to revive the Indian economy which has been badly hit by the

On March 19, he had called for resolve and restraint to fight He had also announced a 'janta curfew' on March 22, a Sunday. On March 24, he had announced the 21-day nationwide to check the spread of the deadly virus.

In a video message on April 3, Modi had urged people to switch off the lights at their homes and light up lamps, candles or mobile phone torches for nine minutes at 9 pm on April 5 to display the country's "collective resolve" to defeat the