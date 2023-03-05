JUST IN
Business Standard

PM Modi to address webinar on 'Health and Medical Research' on Monday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a post-Budget webinar on 'Health and Medical Research' on Monday via video conferencing.

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Photo: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a post-Budget webinar on 'Health and Medical Research' on Monday via video conferencing.

It is a part of a series of 12 post-Budget webinars being organised by the Union government to pool in insights, ideas and suggestions for effective implementation of the initiatives announced in the Union Budget.

The webinar will have three simultaneous 'Breakout Sessions' covering both health and pharma sectors. Along with ministers and secretaries of the concerned Union ministries, a host of stakeholders drawn from health departments of states and UT governments, subject experts, representatives of industries, private medical colleges, hospitals will attend the webinar and contribute through suggestions for better implementation of the announcement in the budget.

The themes of Breakout Sessions are 'Qualitative improvement in Nursing: Infrastructure, Education & Practice'; 'Public & Private sector utilisation of ICMR labs as facilitator for Medical Research'; and 'Pharma innovation and multidisciplinary courses for medical devices'.

--IANS

avr/sha

 

First Published: Sun, March 05 2023. 14:21 IST

