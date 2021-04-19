PM Modi to chair important meeting today to review Covid-19 situation

-
-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair a meeting to review the COVID-19 situation in the country at 11
PM Modi had in the review meeting held on April 17 stressed that there is no substitute for testing, tracking and treatment.
He also asked the officials to make efforts to utilise the entire national capacity, in the public as well as the private sector, to ramp up vaccine production.
Meanwhile, the COVID-19 situation in India continues to deteriorate, as the country yet again reported the highest single-day spike of coronavirus cases with over 2.73 lakh fresh infections and 1,619 deaths in the last 24 hours.
According to the Health Ministry, India reported at least 2,73,810 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of positive cases in the country to 1,50,61,919. There are currently 19,29,329 active cases in the country as of Monday.
The death toll reached 1,78,769 with additional 1,619 fatalities.
In the last 24 hours, as many as 1,44,178 people recovered from the virus. With this, the total number of recoveries reached 1,29,53,821 in India.
