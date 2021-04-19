Remdesivir production adequate, export ban precautionary: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister has said that the production of the life saving drug Remdesivir is 'adequate' and as a precautionary measure its export has been banned.

Shah said on Sunday, "The production of Remdisivir is adequate. We have banned export as precautionary but in panic people are buying in bulk which is leading to a shortage."

"I appeal to the people to buy it when only the doctor prescribes," he added.

The response comes after many state governments,including Maharashtra have complained about the shortage of the injections .

India on Sunday reported 2,61,500 fresh Covid cases, the highest single-day spike ever, pushing the country's overall Covid tally to 1,47,88,109, according to the Health Ministry data.

