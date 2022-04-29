PM Modi to host Sikh delegation at his residence on Friday evening

Prime Minister will be hosting a Sikh delegation on Friday evening.

The group will have people from different walks of life. In a tweet, Prime Minister Modi said: "This evening, I will be hosting a Sikh delegation at my residence. The group includes people from different walks of life. I will also be addressing the gathering at around 5:30 PM. Do watch".

Last month, Prime Minister Modi had met a delegation of leading Sikh intellectual voices from across the country at his official residence here.

The meeting witnessed a free-wheeling interaction by the Prime Minister with the delegation on diverse topics like farmers' welfare, youth empowerment, drug-free society, National Educational Policy, skilling, employment, technology and Punjab's overall development trajectory.

The representatives appreciated the continuous and multiple steps taken by the Prime Minister for the betterment of .

In February, Prime Minister Modi had hosted prominent from across the county.

