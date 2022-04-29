Inform me if anyone tries to extort money in TMC's name: Mahua Moitra

TMC MP Thursday asked people in her constituency to inform her if anyone tries to extort money using the name of the ruling party.

Moitra, the Trinamool Congress MP from Krishnanagar, also urged people to come forward and break the nexus of corruption without any fear.

Our honourable chief minister has repeatedly said that any kind of extortion by using the name and position of the party would not be tolerated. If anyone in the name of giving jobs tries to extort money, please lodge a complaint in writing to the police or at my office, she wrote on her Facebook page.

There is no need to be afraid of anyone, no matter how influential the person is; the law will take its own course. So please come forward and let us break this nexus of corruption, she said.

Her comments came a day after Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee ordered the police department to take action against those accused of extortion and fleecing people, without considering their political affiliation.

Reacting to Moitra's remarks, BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar said the comments only reflect the deep rot in the TMC.

Earlier, too, TMC leaders have made such statements, but those did not yield any result, he said.

