Inform me if anyone tries to extort money in TMC's name: Mahua Moitra

-
ALSO READ
Mahua Moitra slams the move to ban meat during Navratri in Parliament
Can't trust BJP till it actually repeals farm laws, says TMC's Mahua Moitra
Mahua Moitra appointed TMC's Goa unit in-charge ahead of assembly polls
TMC-MGP alliance to fight Goa polls with CM face: Mahua Moitra
All political parties in Goa in cahoots with BJP, alleges Mahua Moitra
-
TMC MP Mahua Moitra Thursday asked people in her constituency to inform her if anyone tries to extort money using the name of the ruling party.
Moitra, the Trinamool Congress MP from Krishnanagar, also urged people to come forward and break the nexus of corruption without any fear.
Our honourable chief minister has repeatedly said that any kind of extortion by using the name and position of the party would not be tolerated. If anyone in the name of giving jobs tries to extort money, please lodge a complaint in writing to the police or at my office, she wrote on her Facebook page.
There is no need to be afraid of anyone, no matter how influential the person is; the law will take its own course. So please come forward and let us break this nexus of corruption, she said.
Her comments came a day after Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee ordered the police department to take action against those accused of extortion and fleecing people, without considering their political affiliation.
Reacting to Moitra's remarks, BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar said the comments only reflect the deep rot in the TMC.
Earlier, too, TMC leaders have made such statements, but those did not yield any result, he said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU