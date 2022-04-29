Discussion needed with other CMs: Mamata on increased pitch for Hindi

-
ALSO READ
Hindi is friend of all Indian languages, says HM Amit Shah
Communication breakdown
69% spike over three years in candidates giving competitive tests in Hindi
Language chauvinism will boomerang, says Telangana minister K T Rama Rao
Hindi plays key role in spreading India's knowledge, culture: PM Modi
-
Amid an ongoing debate over a heightened pitch for Hindi, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said she would hold discussions with her counterparts in other states for a "collective decision" in this regard.
She also said common people should be asked for their opinion on it.
"Our country is a vast country with different languages and mother tongues. I am not going to say anything about this (debate over Hindi) because I have to discuss it with other chief ministers. There will be a collective decision," Banerjee said at the state secretariat.
Banerjee was replying to queries regarding Union Home Minister Amit Shah's recent remarks over the importance of Hindi at an event in New Delhi.
Presiding over the 37th meeting of the Parliamentary Official Language Committee earlier this month, Shah had said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has decided that the medium of running the government is the official language, and this will definitely increase the importance of Hindi, according to a statement issued by the Union Home Ministry.
He had also informed the members that now 70 per cent of the agenda of the Cabinet is prepared in Hindi.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU