JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Supreme Court agrees to hear on January 8 BJP plea for Bengal rally
Business Standard

PM Modi to inaugurate projects in Manipur, address rally in Assam on Friday

PM Modi is also scheduled to address a gathering at Hapta Kangjeibung in Imphal East District

ANI  |  New Delhi 

Vicious cycle of polls, loan waivers must end to empower farmers: PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. File photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Manipur on Friday (January 4) to inaugurate and lay foundation stones for several projects in Imphal.

He will also unveil the plaque to mark the inauguration of various projects including Integrated Check Post (ICP) at Moreh, the Dolaithabi Barrage project, FCI food storage godown at Sawombung, Eco-Tourism Complex at Thangal Surung and various water supply schemes.   

The Prime Minister will dedicate the 400kV double circuit Silchar-Imphal line. He will also lay the foundation stone of projects like Infrastructure Development of Dhanamanjuri University in Imphal, sports facilities and others. 

The Prime Minister is also scheduled to address the gathering at Hapta Kangjeibung in Imphal East District. 

In addition, the Prime Minister will address a public rally at Ramnagar in Silchar, Assam.   
First Published: Thu, January 03 2019. 20:11 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements