PM Modi to inaugurate Statue of Unity on October 31: Vijay Rupani

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the on October 31, the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, said on Sunday.

Rupani on Sundayreviewed the progress of the memorial in Kevadiya near in the tribal-dominated Narmada district, about 190 kilometres from here.

He said his government was working towards ensuring that the statue is completed by October 31.

The 182-metre tall statue is being built with 25,000 tonnes of iron and 90,000 tonnes of cement, he told reporters here.

He said the monument is a fitting tribute to a leader who worked tirelessly for the unity and integrity of the country.

World class facilities will be ensured in order to attract tourists here, he said, adding the statue will also have a tribal museum as well as garden and boating facilities.

The project was first announced in 2010 and a special purpose vehicle was set up by the state government for its construction.