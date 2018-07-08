JUST IN
Malaysia PM meets Zakir Naik days after govt refuses to deport him to India
Business Standard

AAP believes PM Modi's 'simultaneous polls' idea will destroy democracy

The second phase of simultaneous polls can take place in 2024

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy CM Manish Sisodia with MLAs celebrating the judgment of Delhi High Court at Kejriwal's residence in New Delhi
File photo: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy CM Manish Sisodia with MLAs celebrating the judgment of Delhi High Court at Kejriwal's residence in New Delhi. Photo: PTI

The Aam Aadmi Party firmly believes that simultaneous elections will "destroy" India's parliamentary democracy and federalism, its senior leader Ashish Khetan said on Sunday.

Khetan, who met the chairman of the Law Commission and its members, said AAP will submit a detailed paper to the commission outlining the party's position on the matter.

The Law Commission had on June 14 written to all recognised political parties seeking their views on the issue.  

 

"Met Law Commission Chairman & Members. Told them that AAP firmly believes that simultaneous elections will destroy our parliamentary democracy & federalism & it will mean mutilating the basic structure of our Constitution. We will soon submit a detailed paper before the Comm (sic)," he tweeted.

Seeking to give shape to the government's concept of "one nation, one election", the commission's internal working paper has recommended holding Lok Sabha and Assembly polls simultaneously but in two phases beginning 2019. 

The second phase of simultaneous polls can take place in 2024, the document states.

The internal paper has proposed amending the Constitution and the Representation of the People Act to shorten or extend the terms of state legislative assemblies to effect the move. 
 

The proposal to hold simultaneous polls is being pushed by the central government.
First Published: Sun, July 08 2018. 19:34 IST

