PM Modi to launch mega event on April 9 to mark 50 years of Project Tiger

-
ALSO READ
Bihar to review measures to check human-animal conflict near tiger Reserve
As number of tigers rises in Assam, risk of human-tiger conflicts grows
In census yr 2022, MP loses more than double big cats compared to Karnataka
Campaign against electric, barbed wires in two tiger reserves in UP
Shah Rukh Khan's 'Pathaan' crosses Rs 400 crore mark in four days
-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch a three-day mega event on April 9 in Mysuru in Karnataka to mark the completion of 50 years of Project Tiger and showcase India's tiger conservation success globally, officials said on Friday.
The prime minister will also release the latest tiger census data, the government's vision for tiger conservation during 'Amrit Kaal' and a commemorative coin, said S P Yadav, member secretary, National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA).
India launched Project Tiger on April 1, 1973 to promote tiger conservation. Initially, it covered nine tiger reserves spread over 18,278 sq km.
At present, India has 53 tiger reserves covering more than 75,000 sq km (approximately 2.4 per cent of the country's geographical area) of tiger habitat.
With a current population of about 3,000 tigers, India is home to more than 70 per cent of the global wild tiger population and their number is increasing at six per cent per annum.
The tiger reserves are repositories for biodiversity conservation in the country. These ensure regional water security and carbon sequestration and thus contribute in accomplishing India's climate change mitigation targets.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Fri, March 24 2023. 16:42 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU