JUST IN
BJP's Biswa Bandhu Sen elected Tripura assembly Speaker, TMP skips voting
DP World to provide logistical support to Delhi Capitals team in IPL
Govt need investments to address lack of feedstock cracker in petrochem
Prez Murmu to launch festival in Assam to mark 30 years of Project Elephant
BJP demands RaGa's apology, Rajya Sabha proceedings adjourned till 3:30 pm
Puducherry govt to spend Rs 500 cr on drinking water project soon: CM
Meet Rosaline Mary, the first woman ticket checker to collect Rs 1 cr fine
Delhi HC seeks NCPCR's response against Rahul's tweet in minor rape case
India can be No 1 automobile manufacturer by using lithium reserve: Gadkari
Govt to introduce GPS-based toll system in 6 months to replace toll plazas
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
BJP's Biswa Bandhu Sen elected Tripura assembly Speaker, TMP skips voting
icon-arrow-left
Govt claims farmers received Rs 514 for Rs 100 paid in PMFBY crop insurance
Business Standard

PM Modi to launch mega event on April 9 to mark 50 years of Project Tiger

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch a three-day mega event on April 9 in Mysuru in Karnataka to mark the completion of 50 years of Project Tiger and showcase India's tiger conservation

Topics
Narendra Modi | Project Tiger | wildlife

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

siberian tiger
Siberian tiger. Photo: Shutterstock

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch a three-day mega event on April 9 in Mysuru in Karnataka to mark the completion of 50 years of Project Tiger and showcase India's tiger conservation success globally, officials said on Friday.

The prime minister will also release the latest tiger census data, the government's vision for tiger conservation during 'Amrit Kaal' and a commemorative coin, said S P Yadav, member secretary, National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA).

India launched Project Tiger on April 1, 1973 to promote tiger conservation. Initially, it covered nine tiger reserves spread over 18,278 sq km.

At present, India has 53 tiger reserves covering more than 75,000 sq km (approximately 2.4 per cent of the country's geographical area) of tiger habitat.

With a current population of about 3,000 tigers, India is home to more than 70 per cent of the global wild tiger population and their number is increasing at six per cent per annum.

The tiger reserves are repositories for biodiversity conservation in the country. These ensure regional water security and carbon sequestration and thus contribute in accomplishing India's climate change mitigation targets.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Narendra Modi

First Published: Fri, March 24 2023. 16:42 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU