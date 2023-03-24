DP World to provide logistical support to Delhi Capitals team in IPL

-
ALSO READ
Aeroflot to launch flight services to Goa from Moscow, starting Nov 2
India's deployment of cash transfer scheme is a 'logistical marvel': IMF
Mumbai Indians Women vs Delhi Capitals Women: Playing 11, timing and more
IPL 2023: Warner to lead Delhi Capitals in Pant's absence, Axar named VC
Delhi Capitals co-owners GMR group to run Major League Cricket franchise
-
Logistics company DP World on Friday announced entering into a partnership with Delhi Capitals cricket team of Indian Premier League (IPL).
"DP World is now the Global Logistics Partner of the popular cricket franchise. As part of the long-term partnership, it will provide the necessary logistical support and expertise to Delhi Capitals team throughout the season," the company said in a statement.
Under the partnership, the branding of DP World will also be carried by the team on their match jerseys as well as training gears, it said.
Rizwan Soomar, CEO & MD India Subcontinent & Sub-Saharan Africa, DP World, said: "Over the years, cricket has transformed itself, with ever evolving formats unlocking enormous potential for players across the world and making the game engaging and exciting for a diverse set of audiences. Similarly, DP World is relentlessly focused on innovation, constantly seeking out new opportunities to revolutionise global trade and open opportunities for our customers to grow."
Dhiraj Malhotra, CEO, Delhi Capitals, said: "We are excited to sign a multi-year partnership with DP World. The organisation is a global leader in logistics...it has a strong global presence, and it will certainly help us grow the Delhi Capitals brand."
According to the statement, the partnership with Delhi Capitals provides DP World with a vibrant platform to engage with customers, prospects, and stakeholders within India and beyond. The new partnership is part of DP World's growing global portfolio of cricket partnerships.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Fri, March 24 2023. 16:09 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU