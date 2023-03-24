JUST IN
DP World to provide logistical support to Delhi Capitals team in IPL

Under the partnership, the branding of DP World will also be carried by the team on their match jerseys as well as training gears, it said

Topics
Delhi Capitals | DP World | logistics

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Delhi Capitals' new jersey
Representative Image

Logistics company DP World on Friday announced entering into a partnership with Delhi Capitals cricket team of Indian Premier League (IPL).

"DP World is now the Global Logistics Partner of the popular cricket franchise. As part of the long-term partnership, it will provide the necessary logistical support and expertise to Delhi Capitals team throughout the season," the company said in a statement.

Under the partnership, the branding of DP World will also be carried by the team on their match jerseys as well as training gears, it said.

Rizwan Soomar, CEO & MD India Subcontinent & Sub-Saharan Africa, DP World, said: "Over the years, cricket has transformed itself, with ever evolving formats unlocking enormous potential for players across the world and making the game engaging and exciting for a diverse set of audiences. Similarly, DP World is relentlessly focused on innovation, constantly seeking out new opportunities to revolutionise global trade and open opportunities for our customers to grow."

Dhiraj Malhotra, CEO, Delhi Capitals, said: "We are excited to sign a multi-year partnership with DP World. The organisation is a global leader in logistics...it has a strong global presence, and it will certainly help us grow the Delhi Capitals brand."

According to the statement, the partnership with Delhi Capitals provides DP World with a vibrant platform to engage with customers, prospects, and stakeholders within India and beyond. The new partnership is part of DP World's growing global portfolio of cricket partnerships.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Fri, March 24 2023. 16:09 IST

