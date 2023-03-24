BJP demands RaGa's apology, Rajya Sabha proceedings adjourned till 3:30 pm

Rajya Sabha proceedings were adjourned till 3:30 pm in the post-lunch session on Friday as ruling members demanded an apology from Congress leader over his "democracy in danger" remark in the UK.

When the Upper House of Parliament reassembled at 2:30 pm after an earlier adjournment, Deputy Chairman Harivansh tried to take up private members' business on further discussion on a resolution.

However, treasury bench members created an uproar and demanded Gandhi's apology.

The resolution, moved by IUML's abdul Wahab, was regarding the need to implement the recommendations of the Sachar Committee to help Madrasas to modernise and enact a legislation to prevent atrocities against minorities.

The deputy chairman asked the members to maintain order but ruckus continued, and he then adjourned the House till 3:30 pm.

In the pre-lunch session, Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar said the House is in "disorder from both sides", amid sloganeering by ruling and Opposition members over Gandhi's "democracy in danger" remark and a demand for a probe into allegations against the Adani Group.

MPs from both sides shouted slogans in support of their demand after Dhankhar rejected 14 notices under Rule 267, seeking discussion on issues being raised after setting aside the business of the day. He had read out the notices received under Rule 267.

The chairman tried to restore order but as members continued to shout slogans, he adjourned proceedings till 2.30 pm.

