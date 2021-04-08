Modi to meet CMs today, discuss rise in Covid cases, vaccination drive

-
ALSO READ
Coronavirus LIVE: Two-day vaccine dry run to begin in four states on Monday
Coronavirus LIVE: Aim to vaccinate 300 mn people in next few mnths, says PM
Coronavirus LIVE: PM Modi to meet CMs over vaccine rollout on Monday
Coronavirus LIVE: Mumbai mayor warns of another lockdown amid rise in cases
Coronavirus LIVE: Mumbai sees 3,775 new cases, 10 deaths in last 24 hours
-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet chief ministers on Thursday as a steep jump in Covid-19 infections from early February forces states to reinstate restrictions.
Chief Ministers are likely to brief via video conferencing Modi on vaccination and measures to curb the second wave of infections. The meeting comes days after India breached 100,000 mark in daily cases and Maharashtra and Delhi imposed restrictions.
Some states, including hardest-hit Maharashtra and Odisha, have complained of a scarcity of vaccines during a second wave that has forced some centres to turn away people.
Only those aged over 45 are now being immunised in India, the world's biggest vaccine maker, which started its campaign with health and other frontline workers in mid-January.
"Vaccination centres have to close early due to a shortage of supplies," Maharashtra's health minister, Rajesh Tope, told reporters on Wednesday.
Modi on Thursday asked people to vaccinate themselves against Covid-19, making the appeal after taking his second shot against the disease.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU