Modi to meet CMs today, discuss rise in Covid cases, vaccination drive

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet chief ministers on Thursday as a steep jump in Covid-19 infections from early February forces states to reinstate restrictions.

Chief Ministers are likely to brief via video conferencing Modi on vaccination and measures to curb the second wave of infections. The meeting comes days after India breached 100,000 mark in daily cases and Maharashtra and Delhi imposed restrictions.

Some states, including hardest-hit Maharashtra and Odisha, have complained of a scarcity of vaccines during a second wave that has forced some centres to turn away people.

Only those aged over 45 are now being immunised in India, the world's biggest vaccine maker, which started its campaign with health and other frontline workers in mid-January.

"Vaccination centres have to close early due to a shortage of supplies," Maharashtra's health minister, Rajesh Tope, told reporters on Wednesday.

Modi on Thursday asked people to vaccinate themselves against Covid-19, making the appeal after taking his second shot against the disease.