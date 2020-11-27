PM Modi to visit Bharat Biotech's facility in Hyderabad on November 28

-
ALSO READ
Covid-19 found in all districts, tally around 400: Uttarakhand Health Secy
India 5th worst-hit Covid-19 country with 246,662 cases: Johns Hopkins data
Covid-19 lockdown a success, no community transmission in India: ICMR
Delhi coronavirus update: Capital reports 2,737 Covid-19 cases, 19 deaths
India may face ICU beds shortage during Covid-19 peak in mid-Nov: Report
-
: Prime Minister Narendra Modi
is scheduled to visit vaccine maker Bharat Biotech's facility here on Saturday, the Telangana Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar said.
Modi will be arriving at Hakimpet Air Force station in an IAF flight from Pune in the afternoon, an official memo issued by the Telangana Chief Secretary on Thursday night said.
He will directly go to Bharat Biotech's facility at Genome Valley and return to the Air Force base after the visit.
He will fly back to the national capital the same evening, it said.
Official sources said Modi will spend one hour at the facility.
Covid-19 vaccine, Covaxin, being developed by BharatBiotechis now undergoing phase-3 trials.
A recent official release from Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao's office said the Prime Minister held a video conference on November 24 with all the Chief Ministersin which he discussed the method pertaining to distribution and administering of the vaccine to people.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU