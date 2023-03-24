JUST IN
Chhattisgarh CM announces procurement of 20 quintals of paddy per acre
Business Standard

PM Modi to visit poll-bound Karnataka on March 25 to inaugurate projects

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit poll-bound Karnataka on March 25 for a day-long visit.

Topics
Narendra Modi | Karnataka elections | Karnataka Assembly elections

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Narendra Modi, PM Modi
Photo: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit poll-bound Karnataka on March 25 for a day-long visit.

He will inaugurate Sri Madhusudan Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research at Chikkaballapur.

The Prime Minister will also inaugurate Whitefield (Kadugodi) to Krishnarajapura Metro Line of Bangalore Metro.

The metro line will further enhance ease of mobility and reduce traffic congestion in the city, official sources said.

The Prime Minister will also undertake a ride in the metro.

With Assembly polls in Karnataka slated soon, the Prime Minister has visited the state several times in the past two months and inaugurated as well as laid foundation stones for many projects.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Fri, March 24 2023. 06:59 IST

