PM Narendra Modi greets people on Lohri, wishes happiness and prosperity

On the occasion of Lohri, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday extended greetings to the nation and prayed for everyone's happiness, good health and prosperity.
"Bhogi greetings to everyone. I pray that this special day fills everyone's lives with happiness and good health," Prime Minister Modi tweeted in English and Telugu.
Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah also wished people on Lohri, a popular winter folk festival celebrated in the northern region of the country.
"Best wishes for Lohri. May this holy festival bring happiness and prosperity in the lives of all the countrymen," Shah tweeted
On Lohri, bonfire and folk songs are a major part of the celebrations and a puja parikrama around the bonfire is performed, followed by the distribution of prasad.
Welcoming longer days and the sun's journey to the northern hemisphere, Lohri is observed the night before Makar Sankranti or Maghi.
