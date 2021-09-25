PM Narendra Modi invites US President Biden to visit India

-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has invited US President Joe Biden to visit India, said the Ministry of External Affairs, adding that New Delhi looks forward to the visit of the US leader at the "earliest and mutual convenience".
"PM Modi invited President Joe Biden to visit India. President Biden noted with thanks and appreciation. We certainly look forward to the visit of the US President at the earliest and mutual convenience," Shringla said in a special briefing.
Prime Minister Modi, who is on a three-day visit to the US, held his maiden bilateral meeting with US President Biden and attended the Quad leaders Summit.
On Thursday, Prime Minister Modi praised US Vice President Kamala Harris as a "source of inspiration" while extending an invitation to her to visit India.
"Your election as Vice President of USA has been an important and historic event. You are a source of inspiration for many across the world. I am confident that under President Biden and your leadership our bilateral relations will touch new heights," PM Modi said in a joint press conference with Harris after the two leaders met.
"Continuing on this journey of victory, Indians would also want you to continue that in India and therefore they are waiting to welcome you. I extend you an invitation to visit India," he added.
