Traffic jams at several places due to Navratri in Gujarat's Surat
Business Standard

PM Narendra Modi pays tribute to freedom fighter Shyamji Krishna Varma

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday paid tributes to revolutionary freedom fighter Shyamji Krishna Varma on his birth anniversary

Topics
Narendra Modi | Freedom fighters

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (ANI Photo/PIB)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday paid tributes to revolutionary freedom fighter Shyamji Krishna Varma on his birth anniversary.

He tweeted, "Tributes to the brave Shyamji Krishna Varma on his Jayanti. This fearless son of Maa Bharti devoted his life to freeing India and furthering a spirit of pride among our people."

Modi also tweeted a speech he had delivered earlier on him.

Varma founded the Indian Home Rule Society, India House and The Indian Sociologist in London to promote the cause of Indian nationalism and freedom.

He was born on October 4, 1857 in Mandvi, Gujarat, and passed away on March 30, 1930 in Geneva, Switzerland.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Tue, October 04 2022. 10:12 IST

