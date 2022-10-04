PM Narendra Modi pays tribute to freedom fighter Shyamji Krishna Varma

Prime Minister on Tuesday paid tributes to revolutionary freedom fighter Shyamji Krishna Varma on his birth anniversary.

He tweeted, "Tributes to the brave Shyamji Krishna Varma on his Jayanti. This fearless son of Maa Bharti devoted his life to freeing India and furthering a spirit of pride among our people."



Modi also tweeted a speech he had delivered earlier on him.

Varma founded the Indian Home Rule Society, India House and The Indian Sociologist in London to promote the cause of Indian nationalism and freedom.

He was born on October 4, 1857 in Mandvi, Gujarat, and passed away on March 30, 1930 in Geneva, Switzerland.

