PM Narendra Modi pays tribute to freedom fighter Shyamji Krishna Varma

-
ALSO READ
PM Modi 'saddened' by loss of lives in stampede at Khatu Shyamji temple
Two die during Janmashtami celebrations at Mathura's Banke Bihari temple
76th I-Day LIVE: President Murmu pays tribute at National War Memorial
India at 75: How was August 15 chosen as India's Independence Day?
PM Narendra Modi's attire for India's 75th Independence Day anniversary
-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday paid tributes to revolutionary freedom fighter Shyamji Krishna Varma on his birth anniversary.
He tweeted, "Tributes to the brave Shyamji Krishna Varma on his Jayanti. This fearless son of Maa Bharti devoted his life to freeing India and furthering a spirit of pride among our people."
Modi also tweeted a speech he had delivered earlier on him.
Varma founded the Indian Home Rule Society, India House and The Indian Sociologist in London to promote the cause of Indian nationalism and freedom.
He was born on October 4, 1857 in Mandvi, Gujarat, and passed away on March 30, 1930 in Geneva, Switzerland.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Tue, October 04 2022. 10:12 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU