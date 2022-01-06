PM Narendra Modi stuck on flyover for 20 minutes in security lapse

-
In a “major security lapse”, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's convoy was stranded on a flyover due to a blockade by protesters in Ferozepur on Wednesday after which he returned from poll-bound Punjab without attending any event, including a rally.
The Union Home Ministry directed the state government to file an immediate report, saying it did not ensure the required deployment, while Home Minister Amit Shah said that such dereliction of the security procedure during the prime minister's visit is totally unacceptable and accountability will be fixed.
The incident triggered a major political row as the BJP alleged the ruling Congress in Punjab "tried to physically harm" the prime minister, while other parties too attacked the state government over the law and order issue.
On the defensive, Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi at a press conference denied there was any security lapse or political motive behind it and said his government was ready for an inquiry.
The Congress said there was no security lapse and accused the BJP of enacting a petty political drama. In Delhi, Congress’ chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala claimed Modi skipped the rally in Ferozepur as there were no crowds and asked the saffron party to introspect. Channi, too, claimed that the turnout was low at the Ferozepur rally.
Modi who landed in Bathinda had to take the road route to the National Martyrs Memorial at Hussainiwala in Ferozepur because of inclement weather.
When the convoy reached near village Piareana on Ferozepur-Moga road, around 30 km away from the National Martyrs Memorial in Hussainiwala, some protestors blocked the road following which the PM's cavalcade was halted for almost 15-20 minutes on a flyover.
Deputy Inspector General of Police (Ferozepur) Inderbir Singh said around 100 farmers suddenly arrived on the spot and blocked the road.
A decision was taken to take the PM's convoy back to Bathinda airport after protestors started gathering on the other side of the flyover which could pose a huge security risk, he said. Farmers had blocked roads at several other places including Tarn Taran, Faridkot and Amritsar.
In the statement, the home ministry said that in view of the contingency plan the Punjab government has to deploy additional security to secure any movement by road, which were clearly not deployed.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
