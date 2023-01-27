PM Narendra Modi to address annual NCC rally in Delhi on January 28

-
ALSO READ
PM Modi to address 'NCC PM' rally on Jan 28 at Delhi's Cariappa ground
Participation of girls on rise in NCC, says DG Lt Gen Gurbirpal Singh
President Murmu extends best wishes to team India for G20 presidency
At 12.4 per cent, India has twice the number of female pilots as the US
NCC soars 10% on order win worth Rs 3,601 crore in December
-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the annual NCC PM rally at the Cariappa Parade Ground in Delhi on Saturday, at around 5
This year, NCC is celebrating the 75th year of its inception. During the event, Prime Minister will release a special Day Cover and a commemorative specially minted coin of Rs 75/- denomination, commemorating 75 successful years of NCC.
The rally will be held as a hybrid day and night event and will also include a cultural programme on the theme 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat'.
In the true Indian spirit of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, 196 officers and cadets from 19 foreign countries have been invited to participate in the celebrations.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Fri, January 27 2023. 07:31 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU