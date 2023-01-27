JUST IN
Business Standard

PM Narendra Modi to address annual NCC rally in Delhi on January 28

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the annual NCC PM rally at the Cariappa Parade Ground in Delhi on Saturday, at around 5

Topics
Modi govt | NCC | Narendra Modi

ANI 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the annual NCC PM rally at the Cariappa Parade Ground in Delhi on Saturday, at around 5

This year, NCC is celebrating the 75th year of its inception. During the event, Prime Minister will release a special Day Cover and a commemorative specially minted coin of Rs 75/- denomination, commemorating 75 successful years of NCC.

The rally will be held as a hybrid day and night event and will also include a cultural programme on the theme 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat'.

In the true Indian spirit of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, 196 officers and cadets from 19 foreign countries have been invited to participate in the celebrations.

First Published: Fri, January 27 2023. 07:31 IST

