India important partner of choice for US, says Biden administration

-
ALSO READ
PM Modi right leader to strengthen India-US relations: US Singer Millben
US reopening visa, consular services in Cuba post-2017 health issues
Do India-Bangladesh ties still lack depth?
'We come in peace': Nancy Pelosi in Taiwan as Chinese jets enter Taipei
BRICS members support South Africa's chairship in 2023, 15th summit
-
India is an important partner of choice for the United States, the Biden Administration has said ahead of the crucial visit of National Security Advisor Ajit Doval for talks with the top American leadership, including his counterpart Jake Sullivan.
India is an important partner of choice for the United States in a number of spaces, and that includes trade cooperation, State Department's Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Patel told reporters here on Thursday.
It, of course, includes security cooperation. It also includes technological cooperation as well. I don't want to get too ahead of the process or get ahead of any specific meetings that might be coming down the pike, he said in response to a question.
This (India-US ties) is, of course, of great importance to us, Patel said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Fri, January 27 2023. 07:14 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU