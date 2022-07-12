PM Modi to inaugurate Deogarh airport, new AIIMS in Jharkhand today

Prime Minister will inaugurate the Deoghar airport on Tuesday and lay the foundation stone for several projects, and will also inaugurate the new AIIMS, during his visit to .

PM Modi will lay the foundation stone for developmental projects worth more than Rs 16,000 crore during his visit to Deogarh. He will also lay the foundation stone for multiple road projects worth over Rs 10,000 crore.

The Deogarh airport, constructed across 657 acres at an estimated cost of around Rs 400 crore, will be the second international airport in after Ranchi. The first flight from Deoghar to Kolkata will depart on Tuesday, as Indigo will launch the Kolkata-Deoghar flight service on July 12.



Indigo will provide the Kolkata-Deoghar flight service will be available four days a week, the company said.

The airport has a 2,500-metre-long runway, which can handle the landing and takeoff of Airbus A320 planes. It also has a 5,130 square feet terminal building and six check-in counters that can cater to 200 passengers at a time.

Ahead of PM Modi's visit to Deogarh, security has been tightened in the holy city, as the Prime Minister will take part in an 11.5-km-long road show.

PM Modi, who laid the foundation of Deogarh in May 2018, will inaugurate the hospital on Tuesday. An official release stated, "The services at Deoghar will get a further boost as the Prime Minister will dedicate to the nation the In-Patient Department (IPD) and Operation Theatre services at AIIMS, Deoghar."

(With agency inputs)