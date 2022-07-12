PM Modi to inaugurate Deogarh airport, new AIIMS in Jharkhand today

-
ALSO READ
Ahmedabad airport recarpets 3.5 km runway in 75 days, claims record
Latest LIVE: PM launches projects worth Rs 80,000 cr at UP Investors Summit
Live: Ukraine says troops hold on in eastern city, advance in south
Live: Russia says US sending more arms to Ukraine will be 'unacceptable'
Delhi IGI airport to induct 62 EVs to cut down greenhouse gas emissions
-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Deoghar airport on Tuesday and lay the foundation stone for several projects, and will also inaugurate the new AIIMS, during his visit to Jharkhand.
PM Modi will lay the foundation stone for developmental projects worth more than Rs 16,000 crore during his visit to Deogarh. He will also lay the foundation stone for multiple road projects worth over Rs 10,000 crore.
The Deogarh airport, constructed across 657 acres at an estimated cost of around Rs 400 crore, will be the second international airport in Jharkhand after Ranchi. The first flight from Deoghar to Kolkata will depart on Tuesday, as Indigo will launch the Kolkata-Deoghar flight service on July 12.
Also Read | Jharkhand ready for grand welcome of PM Modi on July 12: BJP leader
Indigo will provide the Kolkata-Deoghar flight service will be available four days a week, the company said.
The airport has a 2,500-metre-long runway, which can handle the landing and takeoff of Airbus A320 planes. It also has a 5,130 square feet terminal building and six check-in counters that can cater to 200 passengers at a time.
Ahead of PM Modi's visit to Deogarh, security has been tightened in the holy city, as the Prime Minister will take part in an 11.5-km-long road show.
PM Modi, who laid the foundation of AIIMS Deogarh in May 2018, will inaugurate the hospital on Tuesday. An official release stated, "The services at AIIMS Deoghar will get a further boost as the Prime Minister will dedicate to the nation the In-Patient Department (IPD) and Operation Theatre services at AIIMS, Deoghar."
(With agency inputs)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU