PM pays tribute to Morarji Desai, says he worked tirelessly for development

Prime Minister on Sunday paid tributes to former prime minister on his birth anniversary, saying he was known for his impeccable integrity and unwavering commitment to democracy.

Desai, who was the prime minister of the country from March 1977 to July 1979, was born on February 29, 1896.

"Remembering our former PM Shri Morarjibhai Desai. In his long years of public service, he worked tirelessly for India's development," Modi tweeted.

"He (Desai) was known for his impeccable integrity and unwavering commitment to democracy," the prime minister said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)