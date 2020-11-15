PM pays tributes to Birsa Munda, greets people on Jharkhand Foundation Day

-
ALSO READ
Soren govt steeped in corruption; crime, naxalism thrive: J P Nadda
Handloom Day: PM asks people to be vocal for efforts of local artisans
Gujarat: Statue of Unity thrown open to visitors for first time since March
India won't forget sacrifice of those who fought for democracy during Emergency: Modi
Lok Sabha passes Jammu and Kashmir Official Languages Bill, 2020
-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tributes to tribal leader Birsa Munda on his birth anniversary on Sunday and said his contribution to the freedom movement and social harmony will always inspire the countrymen.
In a tweet, Modi said Munda was a true messiah for the poor and always fought for the deprived and disadvantaged sections of the society.
Born in 1875 in present-day Jharkhand, Munda had challenged the British rule and is credited with mobilising tribals against the empire. He died in British custody at a young age of 25 years.
The state of Jharkhand officially came into being on Munda's birth anniversary in 2000. Modi also greeted the people of the state on its foundation day and wished them happiness, prosperity and good health.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU