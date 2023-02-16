1 killed, 3 wounded in Texas shopping mall shooting; motive unkown

-
ALSO READ
On eve of Biden's Mexico border visit, migrants fear new rules by govt
Parents besiege Texas high school after false reports of classroom shooting
Michigan State University police: Multiple people wounded in shootings
1 dead, 1 wounded in shooting outside Indianapolis shopping mall in US
President Biden to get a firsthand look at US-Mexico border situation
-
Police in El Paso, Texas, say one person was killed and three other people were wounded in a shooting Wednesday in a shopping mall.
One person has been taken into custody, El Paso police spokesperson Sgt. Robert Gomez said. No immediate information was given about that person.
"It's too early to speculate on motive," Gomez said.
The three who were wounded were hospitalized, Gomez said. Their conditions were not known.
Gomez said police believe the scene is secure and that officers are sweeping through the whole mall to verify that.
Authorities have set up a reunification centre at a nearby high school.
Wednesday's shooting happened in a busy shopping area and across a large parking lot from a Walmart where 23 people were killed in a racist attack in 2019.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Thu, February 16 2023. 08:08 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU