JUST IN
India-US ties deeper with announcement of Air India-Boeing deal: US
Ukraine to boycott OSCE meeting in Vienna next week if Russia attends
LIVE: Polling underway in Tripura for 60-member assembly amid security
Punjab Intelligence HQ attack: NIA declares Rs 15 lakh reward for terrorist
Upcoming Maha budget will take care of interest of citizens: CM Shinde
Will try to complete 1st phase of ToD Hub project by Mar 2024: Delhi LG
HC quashes proceedings against Salman Khurshid for remarks against UP CM
With eye on Vindhya region, BJP comes up with airport project in MP's Rewa
Make Telangana an integral part of airways revolution: G Kishan Reddy
Cabinet okays signing of MoU between India, Chile for agri cooperation
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
India-US ties deeper with announcement of Air India-Boeing deal: US
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

1 killed, 3 wounded in Texas shopping mall shooting; motive unkown

One person has been taken into custody, El Paso police spokesperson Sgt. Robert Gomez said. No immediate information was given about that person

Topics
Texas | United States | US Shooting

AP  |  El Paso (US) 

Photo: Reuters

Police in El Paso, Texas, say one person was killed and three other people were wounded in a shooting Wednesday in a shopping mall.

One person has been taken into custody, El Paso police spokesperson Sgt. Robert Gomez said. No immediate information was given about that person.

"It's too early to speculate on motive," Gomez said.

The three who were wounded were hospitalized, Gomez said. Their conditions were not known.

Gomez said police believe the scene is secure and that officers are sweeping through the whole mall to verify that.

Authorities have set up a reunification centre at a nearby high school.

Wednesday's shooting happened in a busy shopping area and across a large parking lot from a Walmart where 23 people were killed in a racist attack in 2019.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Texas

First Published: Thu, February 16 2023. 08:08 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU