PM to inaugurate new premises of Ministry of Commerce and Industry today

-
ALSO READ
PM Modi to inaugurate super-speciality hospital in Gujarat's Bhuj today
PM Modi to inaugurate Pradhan Mantri Sangrahalaya today to honor Indian PMs
PM Modi to inaugurate Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya today to honor Indian PMs
PM Modi to launch schemes in Tamil Nadu, inaugurate 11 new projects
Modi, Jugnauth jointly inaugurate India-assisted projects in Mauritius
-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to inaugurate the new premises of the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Vanijya Bhawan on Thursday at 10
Constructed near the India Gate, the Vanijya Bhawan is designed as a smart building which incorporates the principles of sustainable architecture with a special focus on energy saving.
It will serve as an integrated and modern office complex that will be used by the two Departments under the Ministry, that is, the Department of Commerce and the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT).
According to an official statement by the Prime Minister's Office, the PM will also launch a new portal-- National Import-Export Record for Yearly Analysis of Trade (NIRYAT).
NIRYAT is developed as a one-stop platform for the stakeholders to get all the necessary information related to India's foreign trade.
PM Modi will also address a gathering on the occasion of the inauguration of Vanijya Bhawan.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU