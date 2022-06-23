Jaishankar meets Kenyan cabinet secy, discusses food security amid war

-
ALSO READ
World-renowned Kenyan conservationist Richard Leakey dies at 77
Kenya's unprecedented fuel shortage threatens to shut down economy
Foreign Secy discusses Ukraine, regional issues with US Dy State Secy
India working towards mitigating global unpredictability: Jaishankar
Russia-Ukraine war in world's 'breadbasket' threatens food supply
-
External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar, who is on a visit to Kigali, met with Raychelle Omamo, the Cabinet Secretary for Foreign Affairs of Kenya and held talks in regards to the fallout of Ukraine war including food, fuel and fertilizer security.
Taking to social media, Jaishankar tweeted, "So nice to meet my friend Raychelle Omamo of Kenya. Our discussions focused on the impact of the Ukraine conflict on food, fuel, and fertilizer security for the Global South. Reaffirmed our ongoing cooperation in the UNSC."
Jaishankar is in Kigali to attend the 26th Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) which had earlier been postponed twice due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
On the sidelines of CHOGM, Jaishankar also met with the foreign minister Eamon Courtenay of Belize.
Jaishankar wrote, "Glad to catch up with FM Eamon Courtenay of Belize on #CHOGM2022 sidelines in Rwanda. Welcomed the Center of Engineering constructed with Indian support. India will continue to provide vaccines in the global fight against the pandemic."
Jaishankar will be representing Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Commonwealth Summit on 24-25 June, while attending the pre-CHOGM Foreign Ministers' Meeting on June 23 in Kigali.
A number of Forums including the Commonwealth Youth Forum, Commonwealth Women Forum, Commonwealth Business Forum, Commonwealth People's Forum, and other side events are also planned on the side-lines of CHOGM by the incoming Chair of the Commonwealth, i.e. the Government of the Republic of Rwanda.
The theme of the 26th CHOGM Summit is, "Delivering a Common Future: Connecting, Innovating, Transforming".The Leaders of the Commonwealth Member States are scheduled to hold discussions on issues of contemporary relevance, including global challenges like climate change, food security, and health issues and are likely to adopt the following four Outcome Documents: CHOGM Communique; Kigali Declaration on Child Care and Protection Reform; Declaration on Sustainable Urbanization and Commonwealth Living Lands Charter: A Commonwealth Call to Action on Living Lands (CALL).
During the visit, EAM is expected to hold several bilateral meetings with his counterparts from Commonwealth member states and other visiting dignitaries and would also be interacting with members of the Indian community at a reception that will be hosted by the Indian High Commission in Kigali, said MEA in a statement.
The Commonwealth provides an important platform to deepen India's engagement with Commonwealth members, in particular the Small States (SS) and Small Island Developing States (SIDS).
India is also one of the largest contributors to the Commonwealth and has assisted the organisation with technical assistance and capacity building. In 2018, India announced the creation of a Commonwealth Window, dedicating USD 50 million for development projects and assistance to developing countries of the Commonwealth.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU