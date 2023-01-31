JUST IN
Business Standard

PM to inaugurate Sohna-Dausa stretch of Delhi-Mumbai Expressway on Feb 12

The Delhi-Mumbai Expressway will reduce the travel time between Delhi and Jaipur to about two hours

Topics
Narendra Modi | Expressway | Nitin Gadkari

ANI  General News 

PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi | Photo: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Sohna-Dausa stretch of the Delhi Mumbai Expressway on February 12, Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari informed.

The Delhi-Mumbai Expressway was earlier scheduled to be inaugurated on February 4.

"Change in the date. Now Hon'ble PM Shri @narendramodi Ji will inaugurate the Sohna-Dausa stretch of the #Delhi_Mumbai_Expressway on 12th February," tweeted Gadkari.

Gadkari had earlier tweeted, "Going to be inaugurated by PM Shri @narendramodiJi on 4th Feb, the Sohna-Dausa stretch of the #Delhi_Mumbai_Expressway will facilitate commuters to reach Jaipur from Delhi in two hours."

The Delhi-Mumbai Expressway will reduce the travel time between Delhi and Jaipur to about two hours.

The expressway covers a distance of 1,450 km and is a true example of world-class highway construction, according to the ministry.

The expressway will also accelerate economical exercises in two major cities.

"Covering a distance of 1,450 km, the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway is a true example of world-class highway construction. Lessening the travel time by half, accelerates economical exercises in two major cities," tweeted Gadkari.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Tue, January 31 2023. 08:13 IST

