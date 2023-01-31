PM to inaugurate Sohna-Dausa stretch of Delhi-Mumbai Expressway on Feb 12

-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Sohna-Dausa stretch of the Delhi Mumbai Expressway on February 12, Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari informed.
The Delhi-Mumbai Expressway was earlier scheduled to be inaugurated on February 4.
"Change in the date. Now Hon'ble PM Shri @narendramodi Ji will inaugurate the Sohna-Dausa stretch of the #Delhi_Mumbai_Expressway on 12th February," tweeted Gadkari.
Gadkari had earlier tweeted, "Going to be inaugurated by PM Shri @narendramodiJi on 4th Feb, the Sohna-Dausa stretch of the #Delhi_Mumbai_Expressway will facilitate commuters to reach Jaipur from Delhi in two hours."
The Delhi-Mumbai Expressway will reduce the travel time between Delhi and Jaipur to about two hours.
The expressway covers a distance of 1,450 km and is a true example of world-class highway construction, according to the ministry.
The expressway will also accelerate economical exercises in two major cities.
"Covering a distance of 1,450 km, the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway is a true example of world-class highway construction. Lessening the travel time by half, accelerates economical exercises in two major cities," tweeted Gadkari.
First Published: Tue, January 31 2023. 08:13 IST
