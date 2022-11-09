PM to inaugurate Terminal 2 of Kempegowda Airport in Bengaluru on Friday

JUST IN
Topics
Kempegowda Airport | Narendra Modi | Bengaluru

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Modi, PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi | Photo: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Friday inaugurate the Terminal 2 of the Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru that has been built at a cost of around Rs 5,000 crore, according to officials.

With the inauguration of T2, the passenger handling capacity as well as the number of counters for check-in and immigration at the airport will double, helping people immensely, the officials said on Wednesday.

The airport will be able to handle around five-six crore passengers annually from its current capacity of 2.5 crore.

Terminal 2 is designed as a tribute to the garden city of Bengaluru and the passenger experience is meant to be a "walk in the garden", the officials said.

Passengers will travel through more than 10,000 square metres of green walls, hanging gardens and outdoor gardens, they said, adding that these gardens have been made in India using indigenous technology.

The airport has already established a benchmark in sustainability with 100 per cent usage of renewable energy across the campus. Terminal 2 has been created with sustainability principles woven into the design, the officials said.

First Published: Wed, November 09 2022. 15:25 IST

