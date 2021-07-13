PM to interact with CMs of 6 states on July 16 to discuss Covid situation

-
-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with the chief ministers of Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Odisha, Maharashtra and Kerala on July 16 to discuss the COVID-19 situation in these states.
These are among the states where the Covid infection numbers have seen an increase in several districts or have not in general seen a dip like they have in most other states.
Modi on Tuesday interacted with the chief ministers of eight North-Eastern states, another region of concern, through video conferencing, and said the vaccination drive needs to be continuously ramped up to deal with the pandemic.
He also said that it is a matter of concern that big crowds are thronging hill stations and market areas without masks and social distancing.
