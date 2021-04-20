PM urges vaccine makers to scale up production, assures maximum support

-
-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday hailed Indian vaccine makers for developing and manufacturing vaccines in record time and assured all possible support and smooth approval process for the vaccine candidates which are currently under trial phase.
Modi urged vaccine makers to continuously scale up the production capacity to vaccinate our people in the shortest possible time. He also appreciated the efforts and studies being conducted by our scientists in development of new vaccines.
The Prime Minister interacted with leading vaccine manufacturers from across the country via video conferencing. He applauded the vaccine makers for their achievements and professionalism. Modi said that biggest strengths of our vaccine industry are its ‘Samarthya, Sansadhan and Seva Bhaav’, and these are what makes them a vaccine leader in the world.
During the interaction, vaccine manufacturers discussed their plans to ramp up production, upcoming vaccine candidates and research on the new variants.
Believing in the ability of our vaccine manufacturers, PM Modi said, the government has now allowed the vaccination programme for every adult starting May 1.
PM Modi credited them for developing and manufacturing vaccines in record time. Noting the fact that vaccines manufactured here are the cheapest, PM Modi said India the world's largest vaccine programme is underway in India.
PM Modi remarked that throughout this process of developing and manufacturing vaccines, the country has constantly worked with the spirit of public-private partnership under the ‘Mission Covid Suraksha’, and created an end-to-end vaccine development ecosystem. The government ensured that all the vaccine manufacturers not only get all possible help and logistic support, but also the process of vaccine approval is speedy and scientific, said the Prime Minister. He also assured all possible support and smooth approval process for the vaccine candidates which are currently under trial phase.
The Prime Minister said the health infrastructure of our private sector has played a big role in the country’s fight against Covid-19 and in the coming days, the private sector will play an even more active role in the vaccination drive. This will require better coordination between hospitals and industry.
