Mamata did not get to speak at G20 virtual meet chaired by PM: Official

Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee did not get a chance to speak at the virtual meeting of governors, CMs and LGs chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on India's G20 presidency, a senior official says

Press Trust of India  |  Kolkata 

MAY 29, 2022** Durgapur: WB CM Mamata Banerjee during her visit to Durgapur. (PTI Photo)(

Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday did not get a chance to speak at the virtual meeting of governors, chief ministers and lieutenant governors chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for discussion on various aspects of India's G20 presidency, a senior official here said.

Banerjee, who had readied documents detailing Bengal's preparations for the G20 summit, "could not utter a single word" at the virtual meeting, the official, who also attended it, stated.

"The CM was not given a chance to speak at the meeting. She had with her a set of documents on the state government's preparation for the G20 programmes, which are to be held in West Bengal," the official told PTI.

Modi, during the meeting, emphasised the importance of teamwork and sought the cooperation of states and Union Territories in organising G-20 events, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said in a statement.

The PM had on December 6 held an all-party meeting on G-20 in New Delhi.

Banerjee, who is also the TMC supremo, had attended Tuesday's meeting.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Fri, December 09 2022. 23:56 IST

