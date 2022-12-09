AAP to decide MCD mayor after LG appoints date to convene municipal house

-
ALSO READ
Delhi MCD: All you need to know about the prestige battle in the capital
AAP ends BJP's 15 year-rule in MCD, wins civic body poll with majority
LIVE news: GRAP Stage III revoked in entire NCR with immediate effect
MCD mayor to be from AAP, BJP to play role of 'strong oppn': Adesh Gupta
MCD poll win big responsibility, says AAP; BJP thanks people for 100 seats
-
The AAP will decide on the probables for the mayor's post after the Delhi LG gives a date for the house to be convened, a party functionary said on Friday.
The MCD will be approaching Delhi LG VK Saxena to seek a date on which the Municipal House can be convened so that the councillors can take oath, and a mayor can be selected.
"Nearly 55 per cent of our women candidates registered wins in the MCD polls and since the first mayor will be a woman, we have plenty of choices. We are waiting for a date to be given by the LG and then we will decide on the person for the post," the functionary said.
In a related development, Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta said the MCD mayor will be from the AAP and the BJP will play the role of a "strong opposition", ending speculation over the saffron party staking a claim on the mayor's post despite losing the civic polls.
The AAP got a shot in the arm after two Congress councillors joined it on Friday taking the total number of council to 136. There is no anti-defection law in the MCD.
The AAP won 134 wards, while the BJP won 104 wards in the recently concluded MCD elections, ending BJP's 15-year rule over the civic body.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Fri, December 09 2022. 23:44 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU