Police given free hand to probe sexual abuse charges against seer: Bommai

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavraj Bommai on Friday said that his government is not liable to answer the allegation of "delayed" arrest of the seer of Sri Murugha Mutt, Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru over alleged sexual assault of two minor girls and added that the state police have been given full freedom in handling of the case.
During a media interaction, CM Bommai said, "We don't need to answer any allegations. I have already said that everything will be done according to the law. It's not appropriate to speak now. We have given a free hand to the police and they're doing their job."
Meanwhile, the chief pontiff of Sri Murugha Mutt Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru was being taken to the ICU ward of the district hospital in Chitradurga. He was brought here after he complained of chest pain. the chief pontiff of Sri Murugha Mutt, Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru on Friday was
"They've done ECG for Murugha Swamiji and now some changes regarding myocardial infarction and blood. The report will come in 10 minutes. Two doctors are coming from Davanagere, we will take a decision. He's having cardiac problems. We'll take a decision in one hour," informed the District Surgeon.
Earlier on Thursday, Karnataka Police arrested Sharanaru for the alleged sexual assault of two minor girls and following the case, was sent to 14-day judicial custody today.
He was brought to Chitradurga district jail. Police will seek police remand in open court today.
"The chief pontiff of Sri Murugha Mutt, Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru, accused of sexually assaulting minors, arrested," said Alok Kumar, Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Law and Order, Karnataka.
Kumar has earlier said, "The due procedure will be followed. Medical tests and investigations will be done as per the procedure. He will also be produced before the judge."
An FIR under the POCSO Act has been registered against the pontiff of the influential Muruga Mutt in Chitradurga after minor girls made allegations of sexual harassment against him.The FIR has been filed against Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru of Murugha Mutt in Chitradurga.
According to the FIR, the girls were abused for over two years. Many leaders of the state and across the country have reacted to this matter. Speaking about it, Lahar Singh Siroya, BJP Member of Parliament, Rajya Sabha said, "This is an extremely shocking and sad development. Each time something like this happens it shakes our confidence in our own surroundings, and in our own people.
As a society, we owe it to ourselves that these allegations are probed thoroughly and impartially. The Karnataka government and all political parties have to ensure that there are no pulls, pressures, politics and interference in this case. The girls deserve nothing but justice."
Speaking about the same, Karnataka minister V Somanna on Monday said, "Let the police investigate the case and let the truth come out. It is not appropriate to speak on the case as an investigation is underway," Somanna said.
