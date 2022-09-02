Pradhan calls NEP India's 'guiding light' for achieving vision of G20

The Education Policy (NEP) based on foundational principles of access, equity, quality, affordability and accountability is India's guiding light for promoting lifelong learning opportunities and achieving the shared vision of G20, according to Union Minister .

Pradhan was addressing the gathering at the G-20 Education Minister's meeting in Bali on the theme "Recovery, Re-imagine and Rebuild stronger".

"The NEP based on foundational principles of access, equity, quality, affordability and accountability is India's guiding light for promoting lifelong learning opportunities and achieving the shared vision of G20 Education Working Group," he said on Thursday.

Pradhan said India is laying special emphasis on formalizing early childhood care and education, supporting differently-abled children, boosting digital and multi-modal learning, flexible entry-exit pathways, integrating education with skills, which are keys to improve learning outcomes.

"India has operationalised virtual schools and is in the process of setting up Digital university and over 260 channels dedicated to education in multiple Indian languages to expand the realm of education and also for achieving the goal of making education equitable and accessible," he said.

The Education Minister asserted that the NEP has paved the way for internationalisation of education in India and the country is welcoming foreign universities to set campuses in GIFT City in Ahmedabad.

"We are also in the process to bring policy measures for allowing foreign universities to set up their campus across India. India's commitment is to work together with G20 member states to establish an education system where learning outcomes match 21st century skills. For education to be the driver of global growth, all efforts should be made to harness the full potential of our G20 Education Working Group," he further added.

