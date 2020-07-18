In pictures: UGC's revised guidelines, exam status and the politics over it

A look at UGC's guidelines
The University Grants Commission (UGC) guidelines of April and the revised guidelines of July changed the examination window from July to September. However, it directed all higher education institutions to conduct the terminal semester or final year examinations either offline, online or in blended mode.
Status of examination
"Out of the 640 universities, 454 universities have either conducted the examination or are planning to conduct," the UGC said in a statement. "While 182 universities have already conducted examination either online or offline, 234 are planning to conduct examination in August or September and 38 are planning to conduct examination as per the directions of the relevant Statutory Council," it added. A total of 177 universities are yet to decide on the conduct of examination.
States' reaction
Punjab, Maharashtra, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal and Delhi have expressed reservations against the examination plan, citing the Covid-19 situation. The Shiv Sena's youth wing, Yuva Sena, led by Maharashtra cabinet minister Aaditya Thackeray took a bigger step by moving the Supreme Court seeking cancellation of the final year exams.
A letter to the commission
Former UGC chairperson along with 27 other academicians also seek for exam cancellation from the commission. In a letter, they said, “Those who argue that cancelling exams will devalue degrees must explain how holding a farcical ‘virtual’ exam that lacks the basic features of the real thing will enhance their value.”
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU